Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly entered the race to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran. The Colombian is interested in joining the Saudi Pro League outfit, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Despite struggling under Stefano Pioli this season, Al-Nassr are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window. With Anderson Talisca reportedly set to join Fenerbache in the coming days, the Knights of Najd are in dire need of a new attacker to support Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since joining Aston Villa from Chicago Fire last season, Duran has become renowned for being a super-sub, garnering 12 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions. The 21-year-old's feats also reportedly led to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) making a verbal offer of €75 million for him after being close to an agreement with his entourage.

However, PSG's alleged offer was swiftly rejected by Aston Villa, leading to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr entering the race. Duran recently signed a new deal with the Villans, tying him to the club until 2030. However, he is said to be interested in a move to the Knight of Najd, potentially paving the way for a transfer this year.

"Good win today" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts on social media after guiding Al-Nassr to Saudi Pro League win

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a positive message to fans on Instagram after he netted a brilliant brace to guide Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over 10-man Al-Khaleej. The two sides locked horns in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, January 21.

Al-Khaleej defended well to keep the scores level at half-time, however, Ronaldo's effort from outside the box found the bottom-left corner in the 65th minute. Kostas Fortounis leveled the scores 15 minutes later with a penalty before Sultan Al-Ghannam restored the visitors' lead (81'). The Portugal ace scored his second goal of the night in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure a 3-1 win.

Ronaldo posted on Instagram:

"Good win today. Let’s go, @alnassr!"

Following their win, Stefano Pioli and Co. remain fourth in the league table with 32 points from 16 games. They are 11 points behind leaders and rivals Al-Hilal, who are level on points with Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo will next be back in action for the Knights of Najd when they face Al-Fateh in the SPL on Sunday, January 26.

