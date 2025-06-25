Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr eyeing up potential move for former Manchester City star: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr are reportedly looking to sign Angelino from AS Roma. The Saudi Pro League side are keen on bolstering their side and see left-back as an ideal signing.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport via YS Scores, Angelino is the new target for Al Nassr after his talks with Al Hilal ended. The Spaniard was close to joining the Middle Eastern side before the FIFA Club World Cup but they switched their focus back to Theo Hernandez.

Al Nassr are now looking to take advantage of the situation and see the AS Roma star as a player of interest. They are looking to bring in the former Manchester City star as the replacement for Alex Telles, who left the club last year.

The Brazilian lasted just one season at the club and claimed that he had moved to the Saudi Pro League because of Cristiano Ronaldo. He said via SportsStar:

"When Al-Nassr talked to me the first time, I sent a message to Cristiano and his answer was to come (join him). Of course, Cristiano continues to develop and his experience increases every day. Watch the number of goals he scores. I will be biased when I talk about him because of the records he broke, and I was lucky to play with him at Manchester United and then Al-Nassr‭‭. (Ronaldo) is still a decisive player and a great leader who always takes responsibility in the dressing room, helps everyone and creates a good atmosphere."

Cristiano Ronaldo has not won any major trophy at Al Nassr and is pushing the club to sign better players to challenge for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo in contract talks with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Al Nassr expires at the end of the month, and he is yet to sign a new deal officially. The Saudi Pro League side are keen on extending it, and the club's sporting director, Fernando Hierro, said in May via ESPN:

"Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr runs until June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him. We are negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his contract. God willing, we will find a solution."

"Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project. Cristiano has opened up soccer in this country to the world. It's phenomenal that he had the courage to come here, stay here, and open up the Saudi Arabian league to the world. It's an extraordinary milestone. Since his arrival, top-level players have come here."

Cristiano Ronaldo hinted that he is staying at the club despite offers to join FIFA Club World Cup sides.

