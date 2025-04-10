Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr handed boost as 2 key players return to training after injury: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly been handed a double injury boost. As reported by Al Nassr Zone on X (formerly Twitter), Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Mohammed Al-Fatil have both trained on Thursday.

Ad

Defensive midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari participated in training after recovering from his chest injury. Meanwhile, centre-back Mohammed Al-Fatil also participated in group training.

Both Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Mohammed Al-Fatil are important home-grown players for Al-Nassr. The former has missed the last six league games while the latter missed the last game after missing the previous game with a red card suspension.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari has been at Al-Nassr since 2019 and has made 193 appearances for the club to date. Meanwhile, Mohammed Al-Fatil has been at the club since 2021 and has featured 58 times.

Ad

Trending

Al-Nassr will take on local rivals Al-Riyadh at home in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, April 12. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are third in the table while their opponents are ninth. Al-Nassr trail Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad by eight points and are three points behind Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo has been thoroughly impressive this season with 30 goals and four assists in 34 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want in-demand Premier League attacker: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly plotting a move for Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo. As claimed by NFC1World on X (formerly Twitter), the Riyadh-based club want the coveted Ghana international in the summer.

Ad

Semenyo has been excellent for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth, who have been a surprise package this season. The attacker, who can play either as a number nine or on the flanks, has scored nine goals and six assists in 35 appearances across competitions.

Semenyo has seen his stock substantially rise since joining Bournemouth in 2023 from Bristol City in a deal worth reported £10 million. In 82 appearances for the Cherries, he has found the back of the net 18 times and provided nine assists.

Ad

The 27-cap Ghana international has also attracted interest from bigger Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool. Al-Nassr are now believed to be also keen on the 25-year-old.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Al-Awwal Park, the Saudi Pro League giants have attracted many top players from across Europe. Jhon Duran moved from Aston Villa in January in a deal worth a reported €77 million fee plus add-ons. Semenyo could be the next big import from the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More