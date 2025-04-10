Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen on signing 25-year-old PL forward: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on versatile Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo. As claimed by NFC1World on X (formerly Twitter), the Saudi Pro League giants are interested in the Ghana international.

Ad

Semenyo has been a revelation for Bournemouth in the Premier League this campaign under Andoni Iraola. The versatile attacker has scored nine goals and produced six assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season.

The England-born Ghana international joined Bournemouth in 2023 from Bristol City in a deal worth a reported £10 million (€11.60m). He has so far featured 82 times for the Cherries, scoring 18 times while producing eight assists.

The 25-year-old has been capped 27 times for Ghana so far and has scored thrice at the international level. His exploits for Bournemouth has attracted attention from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and now Al-Nassr.

Ad

Trending

Al-Nassr have attracted several top players from Europe in recent seasons, including Cristiano Ronaldo. They signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in January in a massive deal worth a reported €77 million fee plus add-ons.

Cristiano Ronaldo also has former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane as his teammate at the Al-Awwal Park. Semenyo, with his versatility, could be a quality addition to the club, especially considering his age.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr send scouts to watch Barcelona star in action

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr reportedly sent scouts to watch Barcelona star Ansu Fati in action against Borussia Dortmund. The Blaugrana thrashed the Bundesliga giants 4-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals but Fati only came on in the 86th minute.

Ad

As claimed by Spanish media outlet SPORT, Cristiano Ronaldo's side are big admirers of Fati, who has seen his stocks drastically fall in recent years. He was once regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi at Barcelona but is now only a squad player.

Fati spent the last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion where he failed to make much of an impression. The Spaniard has struggled with multiple injury problems over the years, missing a total of 131 games since 2019-20.

Ad

Fati has made only nine appearances this season, starting just once and is yet to score or assist. In total, he has made 121 appearances for the Catalan giants till date, scoring 29 times and producing eight assists.

It has been claimed that Al-Nassr are considering the former Barcelona wonderkid as the replacement for Anderson Talisca. The Brazilian left for Fenerbahce in January and has left a big void to fill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More