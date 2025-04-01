Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr handed boost as key player fit to feature against Al-Hilal in Riyadh Derby after injury absence: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have been handed a boost with Aymeric Laporte poised to return in time for their must-win clash with Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Derby. The Spaniard trained with the group and is likely to play after missing their last six games due to injury (via NFC1World on X).

Laporte hasn't featured for the club since late February due to a hamstring issue. The former Manchester City man’s calmness and leadership at the back have been missed as the Knights of Najd have conceded five goals in their last three league games.

Laporte is returning at a crucial time for Al-Nassr as they seek to catch league leaders Al-Hilal. The derby will take place at Al-Awwal Park on Friday, February 4, and is hugely significant in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Third-placed Al-Nassr are 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have 61 points, and six points behind second-placed Al-Hilal.

It is worth noting that Al-Hilal have scored 72 goals this season - by far the best attacking output of any Saudi Pro League side. With Cristiano Ronaldo up front and Laporte back in defense, Nassr should feel more comfortable heading into one of the most crucial matches of this season.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid for Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eyeing a shock return to Real Madrid this summer, with the new expanded FIFA Club World Cup on the agenda. The 40-year-old, whose current contract with the Knights of Najd expires this summer, is reportedly seeking a move to Los Blancos, according to El Desmarque (via Tribal Football).

Ronaldo could then compete in the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States, as Real Madrid have already qualified. Clubs are able to register players between June 1 and June 10 thanks to the new tournament format.

Interest in Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t restricted to Madrid, as Inter Milan and Al-Hilal are monitoring his situation as well. For now, his future is on hold, but a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, even for one tournament, may be on the cards.

