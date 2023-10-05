Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen to sign La Liga defender next summer – Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in roping in Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso on a Bosman move next year.

Al-Nassr, who finished as the Saudi Pro League runners-up last season, splashed around €165 million to add six new players to their ranks earlier this summer. They snapped up Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, Alex Telles, and Seko Fofana.

Now, according to Spanish news website Todofichajes, Al-Nassr are aiming to sign Hermoso at the end of his current contract next summer. They are hoping to make the most of the defender's situation at Atletico, who are yet to tie the Spaniard down to a new contract.

Ronaldo's side are fourth in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League standings with 18 points from eight games. They are keen to partner Hermoso with Laporte at the heart of their defense. Hence, they have offered the 28-year-old a contract worth double of his current deal.

Hermoso, who joined Atletico Madrid from RCD Espanyol for around €25 million in 2019, has cemented himself as a vital first-team member at Diego Simeone's side of late. He has netted eight goals in 138 matches so far, helping them lift the 2020-21 La Liga trophy.

A left-footed versatile centre-back, the Real Madrid academy graduate has started all nine of his appearances for Los Rojiblancos this campaign. He will next feature in a La Liga contest against Real Sociedad at Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday (October 8).

IShowSpeed states he will support Cristiano Ronaldo's outfit after recent Red Devils loss

After Manchester United's 3-2 UEFA Champions League loss against Galatasaray on October 4, die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan and streamer IShowSpeed offered a scathing rant. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"That's it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a United fan. I've been a United member since 1987 and a season ticket holder since 1999. I'm not going to renew my season ticket. Ten Hag and Onana are outlawed as of today. I will become a fan of Al-Nassr now, where they actually know how to run a football club."

Manchester United, who spent over £170 million this summer, have endured quite a tough start to their ongoing 2023-24 term. They are currently 10th in the Premier League table and last in their UEFA Champions League Group A, winning four of their 10 games so far.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo left the Red Devils to join Al-Nassr on a free switch in December last year. He has relished a fine start to his Saudi chapter, registering 25 goals and eight assists in 29 matches in the process.