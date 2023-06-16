Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have made an offer to sign Chelsea star: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are interested in signing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech in the summer. Ziyech made limited appearances for the Blues' first team in the 2022-23 season.

The Moroccan isn't expected to feature in Mauricio Pochettino's plans. The player was even set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on the deadline day of the January transfer window. However, a move didn't materialize as the Blues failed to send paperwork in due time.

Ziyech, though, could be set for Chelsea exit in the summer. According to the aforementioned report, Al-Nassr are willing to offer a mega salary to the Morocco international. He could be playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is setting big expectations at Al-Nassr next season

Since joining Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 21, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 19 games for Al-Alamy.

The Riyadh-based team, though, went trophyless this past season. They finished as the runner-ups in the Saudi Pro League behind Al-Ittihad. Reflecting on his first season, Cristiano Ronaldo recently told the SPL's official media:

"My expectation was a little bit different. To be honest. I expected to win something this year. But not always the way things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience consistency and persistence to achieve things."

Despite the setback, Ronaldo is persistent and perseverant in his effort. He is expecting to achieve more next season. The 38-year-old said about his goals for the next campaign:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five six months, the team improve a lot. Even the league, all the teams improve and my team as well. It takes time sometimes. But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year but we didn't. But, next year I am really positive and confident that things will change and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Al-Nassr are also expected to appoint a new coach in the summer. They parted ways with Rudi Garcia mid-season and under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic saw off the remainder of the campaign.

