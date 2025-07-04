Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to make decision regarding foreign star's future after appointment of new manager: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's new manager would reportedly decide Aymeric Laporte's future at the Saudi Giants. According to A_altamini11 (via NFC1World on X), the situation of the Spaniard is currently on hold and will be discussed again after the appointment of the new manager.

Ad

Al-Nassr's board has left the decision on the new manager, who will assess the former Manchester City defender's role in the team's plan. Stefano Pioli left the role and returned to Italy to take the managerial role at Fiorentina. Meanwhile, according to Fabrizio Romano, Jorge Jesus is expected to take charge of the Riyadh-based outfit.

Laporte joined the Knights of Najd in August 2023 from Premier League giants Manchester City. Since then, he has played 69 games for the Riyadh-based club across all competitions. During the 2023-24 campaign, Laporte started 27 games in the Saudi Pro League, helping the side keep eight clean sheets while scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Ad

Trending

However, due to inconsistency and injuries, the Spaniard only made 30 appearances across all competitions last season. He started 18 games in the Saudi Pro League, missed 14 games, and was substituted in two. Nevertheless, he helped the side keep five clean sheets and also scored four goals in the top-tier league.

With one year remaining on his contract, clubs have started showing interest in signing the 31-year-old defender. However, the decision about his future will be made by the incoming coach.

Ad

Barcelona denies offer for defender by Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr: Reports

According to Diario Sport (via Get Football), Barcelona have reportedly denied a transfer offer for Andreas Christensen from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. Barcelona are looking forward to offloading one of their senior defenders this summer, and the 29-year-old is being seen as a top choice.

Last season, the former Chelsea defender made only six appearances for La Blaugrana. He missed a majority of matches due to injuries and was later not picked by Hansi Flick for a few games. Christensen's future at the Catalan Club remains uncertain under Hansi Flick.

However, the LaLiga champions have denied an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's side. The Danish defender joined Barcelona from Chelsea on a free transfer in July 2022. Since then, he has made 80 appearances for the side, and his contract will expire next summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More