Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to make decision regarding foreign star's future after appointment of new manager: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's new manager would reportedly decide Aymeric Laporte's future at the Saudi Giants. According to A_altamini11 (via NFC1World on X), the situation of the Spaniard is currently on hold and will be discussed again after the appointment of the new manager.
Al-Nassr's board has left the decision on the new manager, who will assess the former Manchester City defender's role in the team's plan. Stefano Pioli left the role and returned to Italy to take the managerial role at Fiorentina. Meanwhile, according to Fabrizio Romano, Jorge Jesus is expected to take charge of the Riyadh-based outfit.
Laporte joined the Knights of Najd in August 2023 from Premier League giants Manchester City. Since then, he has played 69 games for the Riyadh-based club across all competitions. During the 2023-24 campaign, Laporte started 27 games in the Saudi Pro League, helping the side keep eight clean sheets while scoring four goals and providing one assist.
However, due to inconsistency and injuries, the Spaniard only made 30 appearances across all competitions last season. He started 18 games in the Saudi Pro League, missed 14 games, and was substituted in two. Nevertheless, he helped the side keep five clean sheets and also scored four goals in the top-tier league.
With one year remaining on his contract, clubs have started showing interest in signing the 31-year-old defender. However, the decision about his future will be made by the incoming coach.
Barcelona denies offer for defender by Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr: Reports
According to Diario Sport (via Get Football), Barcelona have reportedly denied a transfer offer for Andreas Christensen from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. Barcelona are looking forward to offloading one of their senior defenders this summer, and the 29-year-old is being seen as a top choice.
Last season, the former Chelsea defender made only six appearances for La Blaugrana. He missed a majority of matches due to injuries and was later not picked by Hansi Flick for a few games. Christensen's future at the Catalan Club remains uncertain under Hansi Flick.
However, the LaLiga champions have denied an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's side. The Danish defender joined Barcelona from Chelsea on a free transfer in July 2022. Since then, he has made 80 appearances for the side, and his contract will expire next summer.