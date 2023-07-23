Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr make staggering €40m-per-season offer for Barcelona attacker: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have approached Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele with a contract offer worth €200 million, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Al-Nassr kickstarted Saudi Arabia's spending spree in Saudi Arabia by signing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in December. They have further strengthened their ranks by roping in Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana for a combined €43 million this summer.

The Saudi Pro League club are keen to bolster their ranks further and have set their sights on signing a right winger. They had offered Bayer Leverkusen €43 million plus add-ons for Moussa Diaby but saw the attacker opt for a move to Aston Villa instead.

According to the aforementioned source, Al-Nassr have turned their attention towards Diaby's compatriot Dembele. The Riyadh-based club are prepared to trigger the €50 million release clause in the France international's contract at Barcelona.

Al-Aalami have also offered Dembele, 26, a five-year deal worth €40 million a season, as per the report. Accepting the offer would see the former Borussia Dortmund winger pocket a whopping €200 million in wages.

However, Dembele has turned down Al-Nassr's approach as he has no interest in leaving Catalonia if the report is to be believed. Although the Frenchman has entered the final year of his contract with Barcelona, talks over a new deal are already underway.

It's worth noting that Dembele has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. It remains to be seen if the winger's stance will change if Les Parisiens make an approach to acquire his services.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele joins Moussa Diaby in snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo link-up

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele is not the only player to have rejected a chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Moussa Diaby recently turned down a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr to join Aston Villa for a deal worth €60 million. Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, saw his proposed move to Mrsool Park collapse earlier.

Despite facing rejections from Dembele and Diaby, Al-Nassr are showing no signs of giving up. The Riyadh-based club are determined to make major additions to their squad in an attempt to win the Saudi Pro League title. They are on the verge of signing Alex Telles from Manchester United around €4.6 million.

According to The Athletic, Al-Nassr are in talks over a deal to sign Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane. The Senegal international's representative has already held discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo's employers. The Bavarians are keen to offload him this summer despite signing him for a deal worth €40 million last year.