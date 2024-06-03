Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr plot £128 million bid to sign 29-year-old Premier League superstar, ready to offer £1.3 million in weekly wages: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly set to bid a staggering £128 million for Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes this summer. The Knights of Najd are keen on building a squad strong enough to compete with Al-Hilal after the latter won the treble this season, according to Caught Offside.

Fernandes has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent years, garnering 79 goals and 66 assists in 233 appearances across all competitions. He had another successful year this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 48 appearances, helping United win the FA Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo played alongside Fernandes during his second stint at Old Trafford, finishing as the club's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign. The duo are also set to represent Portugal in the upcoming Euros in Germany later this month.

Al-Nassr are reportedly set to try their luck in signing Fernandes this summer with a £128 million bid. Moreover, they will offer the 29-year-old a £1.3m contract per week to try and tempt him. In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns £3.6 million per week with the Saudi outfit.

Fernandes' arrival would bolster the Knights of Najd's squad ahead of next season. However, the Portugal international is reportedly keen on staying at Old Trafford amid rumors of Bayern Munich and Barcelona keen on acquiring his signature this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts resounding review on Instagram after Al-Nassr lose King's Cup final to Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a narrow loss in the King Cup of Champions final to Al-Hilal, losing 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in normal time on May 31.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner vowed to come back stronger next season in his end-of-season review post on Instagram. Ronaldo posted:

"Play, learn, grow, repeat. Thank you all for your support this season. We will come back even stronger!"

The full post can be viewed below:

Al-Nassr had a bright start in pre-season last summer, winning the Arab Club Champions Cup for the first time in their history. However, they failed to live up to expectations throughout their campaign, finishing second to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League title race (82 to 96 points).

Furthermore, Al-Nassr were knocked out of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, Saudi Super Cup semi-finals, and the final of the King's Cup - ending their season without any silverware.

The Riyadh-based outfit are set to strengthen their squad to challenge Al-Hilal next season. In addition to their interest in Manchester United's Fernandes, they are reportedly also interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammates Casemiro and Nacho Fernandez this summer.