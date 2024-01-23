Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr prepare offer for Manchester United star: Reports

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

The Telegraph reports that Al-Nassr are weighing up an offer for Wan-Bissaka who has just a year left on his contract. Al-Alami have switched their focus to the Red Devils man after having a £20 million offer for Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal rejected.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has enjoyed a turnaround in form over the past year and a half. He's made his way back into Manchester United's first team, appearing 17 times across competitions this season with two assists.

The former Crystal Palace defender's impressive showings have led to interest from several European clubs. But, Al-Nassr are showing concrete interest in Wan-Bissaka as Luis Castro looks to strengthen his defense.

The Saudi giants will need to de-register one of their foreign players to accommodate Wan-Bissaka due to Saudi Pro League rules. He could soon be linking back up with Ronaldo at KSU stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the only former United star plying his trade with Castro's side. Alex Telles is also part of an Al-Nassr side that also boasts former Premier League duo Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

Wan-Bissaka has also been linked with Serie A giants Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri reportedly proposed an exchange deal including Denzel Dumfries but this was rejected by the Old Trafford outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly urges Al-Nassr to sign Manchester United's Casemiro

Al-Nassr are putting together a strong Premier League contingent within their squad. It appears that their captain wants them to target another of his former Manchester United teammates.

Foot Mercato (via TEAMTalk) reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has advised the Saudi outfit to bring Casemiro to KSU Stadium. The veteran Brazilian midfielder's future is uncertain despite having two years left on his contract.

Casemiro, 31, is a player Ronaldo, 38, knows well as the duo won four UEFA Champions League trophies while at Real Madrid. They were reunited in September 2022 when the Brazil international joined Manchester United in a £70 million deal.

The veteran holding midfielder was a standout performer for the Red Devils last season. He posted seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

However, Casemiro has endured a difficult sophomore season at Old Trafford, struggling with form and injury issues. The Premier League giants may be willing to cash in on him to balance their books as he's one of the highest earners at the club.