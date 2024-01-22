Manchester United reject chance to sign Netherlands international in swap deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a proposal from Inter Milan to swap Aaron Wan-Bissaka for Denzel Dumfries.

The Sun reports that Inter offered the Dumfries, 27, in exchange for Wan-Bissaka, 26, but the Red Devils aren't interested. The English full-back has enjoyed a career renaissance under Erik ten Hag becoming an important member of his team.

Wan-Bissaka had been expected to depart Manchester United at the back end of 2022 due to a lack of game time. But, he earned his way back into Ten Hag's plans and has made 17 appearances across competitions this season with two assists.

The former Crystal Palace right-back's current deal with United was set to expire at the end of the season but United triggered a one-year option in his contract. There still has been talk of Ten Hag finding a long-term replacement.

However, it appears Dumfries is not of interest despite the Red Devils boss regularly securing deals for Eredivisie and Dutch-based players. He's made 18 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Inter's willingness to part with Dumfries stems from a contract stand-off with the 50-cap Netherlands international. He could leave in the summer with his contract expiring in June 2025. He wants a new deal with wages of £80,000-a-week but the Serie A giants are only offering around £35,000-per-week.

Wan-Bissaka could still reportedly leave Manchester United with Crystal Palace and West Ham interested

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return to Selhurst Park.

Wan-Bissaka's future at Old Trafford is uncertain despite a turnaround in form under Ten Hag. He's vying with Diogo Dalot for a starting berth in United's side but the Portuguese has often played as makeshift left-back this season.

According to Manchester Evening News, Palace and West Ham United have approached the Red Devils about signing Wan-Bissaka. Manchester United's decision to trigger the one-year option in his contract was to protect his value.

Wan-Bissaka joined the 13-time Premier League champions from Palace in 2019 for a reported £50 million. He's since made 177 appearances across competitions, winning the Carabao Cup last season.

Ten Hag spoke about the Englishman's improvement shown under his management. He said last May (via the source above):

"He has improved a lot, as many players have improved during the season. That's one of the jobs for a manager and the coaching staff, to get that done [improve players] and we are really happy with it, that players are developing."

A decision over Wan-Bissaka's long-term future at Manchester United should be made shortly. The club's transfer activity will predominately be overseen by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team once their purchase of a 25% stake in the club is approved by the Premier League.