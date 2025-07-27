Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr preparing massive offer to sign Chelsea defender: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly prepared to launch a major offer for Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella this summer. The Saudi Pro League outfit are in the market for reinforcements ahead of the 2025-26 season, and are considering a move for the Spaniard.

According to journalist Felix Diaz (via @NFC1World), Al-Nassr are set to make an attempt to take Cucurella to the Saudi top flight this summer. The 27-year-old left-back is likely to receive a lucrative contract offer as the Knights of Najd try to tempt him to make the switch.

Marc Cucurella has recovered from a tough start to life at Chelsea, and reportedly almost joined Manchester United in 2023. He has since established himself as one of the world's best in his position, playing a prominent role in title-winning teams for club and country.

Al-Nassr need to plug a gap in their defense as they have failed to replace Alex Telles since his exit in September 2024. They are also reportedly set to part ways with Aymeric Laporte, who is in talks to leave the club. The Saudi outfit are said to have failed with a bid to sign centre-back David Hancko, who joined Atletico Madrid this summer.

Chelsea have shown this summer that they are not against selling players for the right fees, judging by their sale of Noni Madueke. They are reportedly close to signing Dutch youngster Jorrel Hato, and this could accelerate an exit for Cucurella if at all they wish to offload him.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr reach agreement over move for Chelsea ace: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a reunion with Portugal teammate Joao Felix in Saudi Arabia after his side reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea over a transfer. The Knights of Najd have hijacked the move for the attacker, who was reportedly in talks with Benfica over a summer switch.

The Athletic report that Al-Nassr have agreed to pay €50 million to sign the 25-year-old forward on a permanent basis. They will pay €30 million upfront and a further €20 million in add-ons. The report claims there is also a sell-on clause in the forward's contract with the Saudi side.

Joao Felix joined Chelsea permanently from Atletico Madrid last summer before spending the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. The Portuguese forward made just 20 appearances for the Blues in the 2024-25 season before ending his time in England.

