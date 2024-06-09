Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ready to offer €20 million-per-year deal to sign Serie A star - Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly closing in on the signing of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Polish shot-stopper has emerged as the Saudi Pro League giants' top target to replace David Ospina.

Polish journalist Tomas Wlodarczyk (via NFC1World on X) reports that Al-Alami are close to sealing a deal for Szczesny. They are prepared to offer the former Arsenal shot-stopper €20 million annually.

Szczesny, 34, has a year left on his contract at Juve but is available for transfer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady are nearing the capture of Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio for around €18 million. He'll likely take over as their new No.1.

The 81-cap Poland international was an ever-present last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 35 games across competitions. He has a year left on his contract but could be headed for the Allianz Stadium exit door.

Cristiano Ronaldo may welcome Szczesny's arrival as the pair were previously teammates in Turin. They built rapport during the Al-Nassr superstar's three-year spell with Juve.

Szczesny has been a hit, making 252 appearances. He's won eight major trophies, including three Serie A titles.

"It was like being 1-0 ahead" - Szczesny on the advantage Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus during his spell

Cristiano Ronaldo starred at Juventus alongside Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny waxed lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo when reflecting on their time together at Juve last year. He dubbed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a brilliant footballer but a star who wasn't treated any differently than his teammates (via Tribal Football):

"A brilliant footballer, who makes a difference not only on the pitch. I don't know if there is anyone in the world at his level. When he arrived, however, we didn't see him as CR7, but as a teammate. With him, however, I tried things that didn't exist."

Szczesny gave an insight into the mentality instilled in Juve players when Ronaldon was playing:

"I've never heard from other players: entering the pitch with him, even before the referee whistled the start, it was like being 1-0 ahead. It was impressive."

Ronaldo bagged 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 games for the Old Lady during his time at the Allianz Stadium. He won Serie A's Golden Boot in 2021 and six major trophies.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner left Juve in August 2021 when he made a blockbuster return to Manchester United. He spent 13 months back at Old Trafford before departing in November 2022 and joining Al-Nassr two months later.

