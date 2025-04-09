Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr ready for transfer tussle with SPL rivals for €100m-rated Arsenal star: Reports

Al-Nassr are planning to team up Cristiano Ronaldo with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Brazil international has been very impressive for the Gunners this season and is also wanted by fellow Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Gabriel recently picked up a hamstring injury and is currently sidelined for the rest of the season. However, that hasn't deterred his suitors.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are already monitoring him with interest, while clubs from the Middle East have now entered the fray. Al-Nassr are trailing in the title race once again this season, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's red-hot form.

The Riyadh-based club want to upgrade their squad this summer and have set their sights on Gabriel. Both Saudi clubs are willing to offer the Brazilian a lucrative contract worth €20-25m per year.

However, Arsenal are adamant that he won't leave and are already planning to extend his stay this summer. The 27-year-old's contract expires in 2027 but the Gunners are now looking to tie him down to a new deal until 2030.

The north London side rejected multiple offers for their prized asset last summer and are braced for more proposals in the days ahead. Arsenal have even set a €100m price tag on his head to ward off suitors.

Are Al-Nassr eyeing an Arsenal target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr have identified Mohammed Kudus as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT (via Football Transfers). The West Ham United attacker is reportedly a target for Arsenal as well.

The Gunners are looking for attacking reinforcements after a mixed campaign so far. The north London side secured a stunning 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Tuesday, April 8.

However, Arsenal are trailing Liverpool in the league title race and changes are in order. The Gunners wanted Kudus in January and could return for him this summer, although Al-Nassr could disrupt their plans.

The Saudi Arabian side are reportedly preparing for life after Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract expires this summer. Even if the 40-year-old signed a new deal, he cannot be expected to carry on forever.

Al-Nassr have thus identified Kudus as the ideal candidate to take over from CR7 at the club. They are even willing to offer €100m to prise him away. The 24-year-old reportedly has a €102m release clause in his deal and is open to a move to the Middle East.

