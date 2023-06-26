Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to seal deal with Serie A giants for Barcelona transfer target: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona target and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

According to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr officials have arrived in Milan to finalize a permanent deal in the region of €23-€24 million for the Croatian. They are set to agree terms with the Nerazzurri first, and then get the go-ahead from the player.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are believed to be keen to sell Brozovic so that they can raise transfer funds to balance their books ahead of the next season. They are aiming to reinvest the potential cash in their permanent operation to sign Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Marcelo Brozovic, 30, has also emerged as a Barcelona transfer target in the past couple of weeks. He has been earmarked as a perfect replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets, as per Mundo Deportivo.

However, due to Barcelona's poor financial situation, it is unlikely that they will be able to compete with Ronaldo's club. They are expected to shift their focus to other transfer targets like Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, Villarreal's Dani Parejo, and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

Should the Barcelona-linked midfielder secure a move to Al-Nassr, he could prove to be a fine coup for them. Brozovic would likely displace Abdullah Al-Khaibari to partner Luis Gustavo in a midfield double pivot.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and tackling, the 87-cap Croatia international has helped Inter lift five trophies so far, including the 2020-21 Serie A crown. He has netted 31 goals and provided 43 assists in 330 matches for the Nerazzurri so far.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's club are also keeping an eye on a number of other stars in Europe. They are said to be in advanced discussions with Portugal and Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho and Morocco and Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, as per The Athletic.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr meet former Barcelona star's representatives: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann's agents have met with Al-Nassr's representatives to discuss a potential move. Due to Los Rojiblancos' ongoing economic issues, a deal is considered to be a possibility this summer.

Al-Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer earlier this year, could decide to trigger the Frenchman's €25 million exit clause. However, they are yet to hold talks with the left-footed star.

Griezmann, 32, re-joined Atletico for a second permanent spell from Barcelona for a fee of around €20 million last summer. He guided his team to a third-placed La Liga finish, registering 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 games across all competitions along the way.

