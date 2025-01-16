Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to receive €17.5m fee for sale of foreign star linked with move away from club: Reports

Al-Nassr are all set to pocket €17.5m from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Anderson Talisca, according to journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi. The Brazilian's future with the Saudi club has been subject to speculation for a while and it now appears that manager Stefano Pioli no longer considers him part of his plans.

Talisca has subsequently been kept out of the squad for the Al Taawoun game as the club work to sort his future out. Alternate reports have suggested that the 30-year-old could make a return to Turkey to join Fenerbahce. Talisca had a two-year loan spell with Besiktas earlier in his career.

The Brazilian has seen his importance at Al-Nassr diminish since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. However, Talisca has still registered eight goals from 19 games this season.

The player's contract with the Saudi club is all set to expire at the end of next season, but as things suggest, he will be on his way this month. It has also been suggested that Stefano Pioli has asked the Riyadh-based club to sign a foreign striker to take his place.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr is due to expire in just under six months. However, recent reports have suggested that the Portuguese superstar is all set to sign a lucrative extension with the Saudi club in the coming days. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also set to receive a 5% stake in the club.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United in unceremonious circumstances. The Portuguese fell out with former manager Erik ten Hag, criticized him in public, and had his contract mutally terminated by the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, CR7 arrived in the Middle East as one of the finest players of all time, with a wealth of trophy-winning experience under his belt. He won the Arab Club Champions Cup with the Saudi club in 2023, scoring a brace in the final against Al-Hilal.

While the Saudi Pro League has eluded the 39-year-old so far, he remains a key part of Al-Nassr's plans for the future. Ronaldo has registered 17 goals and three assists from 20 games across competitions this season. Overall, CR7 has found the back of the net 75 times and set up 18 more from 84 outings for the Riyadh-based club to date.

