Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to rival PL club for 28-year-old attacker this summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have reportedly entered the race to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford. Newcastle United are keen on signing the forward, but now face competition from the Saudi Pro League.

According to a report in L’Équipe, Al-Nassr are looking to bolster their attack following the loan exit of Jhon Duran and see the Brentford star as an ideal fit. They have already signed Joao Felix from Chelsea, but are looking for more firepower after appointing Jorge Jesus as the new manager.

Wissa is keen on leaving Brentford and has been pushing for a move to Newcastle United. However, the London side have refused to lower their £50 million asking price, and the Magpies have not returned with a bigger bid after seeing their £25 million rejected, as per The Athletic.

The French publication have now reported that Al-Nassr are willing to match the asking price. They have already begun talks with the Premier League forward and are trying to convince him to make the switch.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not managed to win a major trophy since moving to Al-Nassr, and Jorge Jesus is keen on ending the drought this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr target left pre-season training to force move

Yoane Wissa left Brentford's training camp in Portugal last month as he tried to force a move away from the club. He is keen on playing in the UEFA Champions League and wanted to join Newcastle United, but is now a target for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr too.

Brentford's new manager, Keith Andrews, claimed that he understood the situation but was ready to welcome back the forward.

He spoke (via BBC):

"Wissa came back from Portugal - that was the right thing for all parties. He was working very hard in the training ground in the build-up to the QPR game, obviously lacking in fitness. The players had yesterday off, and today was the first day we trained together as a group, and Yoane was there."

"Every coach would want him at the football club and every fan would want him at the football club, because he is an outstanding talent. He has proved to be an amazing football player for this club because of his importance within the group. I can't say that it has put me under a lot of stress because I do things one at a time. I am very understanding of the situation, having been in this industry for a long time. Transfer windows are always similar. I try to keep a good relationship with Wissa, and that's the way it has to remain. It's underpinned with mutual respect."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been targeting Premier League players this summer. They have been linked with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga, while Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was also a target this month.

