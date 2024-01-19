Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate likely to leave club on loan and join Saudi rivals: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Seko Fofana could leave Al-Nassr and join Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ettifaq on loan in the January transfer window. According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the two clubs have made a verbal agreement but the final decision will be up to Fofana.

Journalist Ali Al-Abdallh initially reported earlier this month that Al-Nassr were satisfied with Fofana's performances this season and had no intentions of letting him go. However, this no longer appears to be the case.

This is because the Knights of Najd reportedly want to reintegrate David Ospina back into their squad as a foreign player, which means they would need to offload another international star to make space for him. The 35-year-old goalkeeper hasn't featured since last season but would be a good option to have due to Nawaf Alaqidi's inconsistency in goal.

Al-Ettifaq recently sold Jordan Henderson to Ajax, hence Seko Fofana would be a good addition for Steven Gerrard and Co. The 28-year-old joined Al-Nassr over the summer from Lens for a reported transfer fee of €25 million on a three-year deal.

Fofana has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Al Nassr are currently second in the league standings with 46 points from 19 games, seven points behind Al-Hilal. On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq are struggling in eighth place with 25 points and are winless in their last five league games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign former Real Madrid star who has been linked to Manchester United: Reports

According to myKhel, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are interested in signing Real Sociedad right-winger Takefusa Kubo in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old has also reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United, who are set to be keeping tabs on his progress.

Kubo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 and remained at the club for the next three years. He never made an official appearance for Los Blancos and was sent on loan to Mallorca, Villarreal, and Getafe.

The Japan international joined Real Sociedad on a permanent deal last summer and has flourished ever since. He has netted 15 goals and registered 13 assists in 69 appearances across all competitions to date.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are reportedly interested in Kubo due to his versatility. He is capable of playing as a right-winger and an attacking midfielder at a high level. Al-Nassr are also reported to be content with the idea of paying the £60 million release clause to sign Kubo.