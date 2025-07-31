Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate who previously complained about life in Saudi Arabia set for summer exit: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate, Aymeric Laporte is set to leave the club this summer, manager Jorge Jesus has confirmed. According to multiple reports, the Spaniard is seeking a return to Europe and the termination of his current contract is imminent.Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United was cut short in November 2022, with his contract terminated due to a fallout with former head coach Erik ten Hag. He then shocked the world by signing for Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January 2023.Since then, a host of high-profile players, including Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane, have followed in Ronaldo's footsteps, establishing the SPL as a top-quality global league. However, not everyone has been satisfied with their stint in Saudi, with Laporte raising concerns about the quality of life last year.After winning the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City, Laporte joined Al-Nassr for a reported €27.5 million fee in August 2023. He has made 69 appearances for the Knights of Najd across all competitions thus far.Following a 2-1 win over French side Toulouse in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, July 30, newly-appointed manager Jorge Jesus confirmed the 31-year-old's departure. The Portuguese tactician said (via SportBible):&quot;Laporte is going to leave and a center-back will be coming in.&quot;According to Marca, Laporte is eager to make a return to his boyhood side, Athletic Club, in LaLiga. Reports from Anthony Aubes and La Provence have claimed that Marseille are also in advanced negotiations to sign the 31-year-old.&quot;Not enough for my liking&quot; - Aymeric Laporte's old comments resurface amid rumours of departure from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-NassrAymeric Laporte's old comments about the standard of life in Saudi Arabia have resurfaced amid rumours of his departure from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.Speaking to Diario AS in January 2024, the Spaniard said (via SportBible):&quot;It's a big change compared to Europe, but in the end it's all adaptation. They haven't made it easy for us. In fact, there are many players that are dissatisfied... They do look after us but not enough for my liking. That is to say, in Europe they pay you a good salary, but they take better care of you. I speak from my own experience and I don't know what the experience of others is like.&quot;&quot;For my part, what I have seen is that they try to bring you in, but then there is the day-to-day life and that is different... Let's be honest, many of us have also come here not only for football. Many of us are happy with that (financial gain), but I am also looking for something beyond that is not the economic part. In terms of quality of life, I expected something different,&quot; Laporte added.Up next, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Spanish side UD Almeria on August 10.