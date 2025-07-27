Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign Manchester United star after sealing Joao Felix deal as Red Devils man 'open' to SPL switch: Reports

Hours after reportedly reaching an agreement with Chelsea to sign Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have sent a bid to Manchester United for Antony. According to journalist Santi Aouna (via Foot Mercato), the Knights of Najd are keen on signing Felix and Antony this summer.Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have yet to officially sign a foreign star this summer after recently cancelling the deal to sign centre-back David Hancko. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reported that the Riyadh-based outfit were in advanced talks to hijack Benfica's transfer of Chelsea outcast Joao Felix on July 26.Romano took to X to confirm Felix's transfer to Al-Nassr earlier today, posting:&quot;EXCLUSIVE: Al Nassr agree deal to sign João Félix from Chelsea, here we go! Player authorized to fly for medical and join Al Nassr, initial transfer fee worth €30m plus add-ons and heavy sell-on clause to meet Chelsea €50m valuation in future. Paperwork being prepared.&quot;After reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with Joao Felix, Al-Nassr have allegedly made an undisclosed offer to Manchester United for Antony. The Knights of Najd are keen on bolstering their attack following the departure of Jhon Duran to Fenerbahce earlier this summer.Antony is reportedly open to moving to the Saudi Pro League as his representative, Junior Pedroso, recently told WinWin (via GOAL):&quot;What I can say is that the player is on the market, and there are several clubs that want to know his current status. We listen to the projects and analyse them. But he is open to moving to Saudi Arabia. Anything is possible, we are looking for what is best for him.&quot;Antony is currently contracted to Manchester United until 2027 but is expected to leave the club this summer. The Brazilian was left out of Ruben Amorim's pre-season squad and doesn't appear to have a future at Old Trafford following a successful loan spell at Real Betis last season.The Red Devils are reportedly expecting €60 million from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to sanction Antony's sale.&quot;The storm will finish and the sun will rise&quot; - When Cristiano Ronaldo backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at Manchester UnitedAfter being named the Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the Globe Soccer Awards in December 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at Manchester United. His comments arrived after Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as manager the previous month.Despite having his contract mutually terminated with the Red Devils in 2022 for publicly speaking out against the club's hierarchy, Cristiano Ronaldo stated (via Sky Sports):&quot;He (Amorim) did a fantastic job in Portugal with my (club) Sporting. But the Premier League is a different beast, the most competitive league in the world. I knew that it would be tough and they will continue the storm. But the storm will finish and the sun will rise. Fingers crossed, it will be good with him and I hope the best for Manchester United because it is a club I still love.&quot;Unfortunately for Amorim, Manchester United struggled for form as they finished 14th in the Premier League table and lost the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.