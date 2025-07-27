Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr in advanced talks to hijack transfer for 25-year-old Chelsea star: Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea outcast Joao Felix ahead of Benfica, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Knights of Najd are reportedly keen on signing the Portugal international on a permanent deal, with the final details expected to be discussed in the next 24 to 48 hours.Felix returned to Chelsea last summer, signing a seven-year contract for a reported transfer fee of £42 million. However, he struggled to impress Enzo Maresca, despite scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.The 25-year-old was subsequently loaned to AC Milan for the rest of the season on February 4, 2025. However, the Rossoneri opted not to sign him permanently following a disappointing five-month stint.While Joao Felix returned to Chelsea this summer, the Blues have reportedly made it clear that he doesn't have a future at Stamford Bridge. Benfica emerged as a surprise destination in recent days, with the Portuguese club initiating discussions with the Blues over a possible transfer.Despite making progress on a possible deal, Benfica could be set to miss out on signing Joao Felix due to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr entering the race. Romano tweeted on X:&quot;Al Nassr are in advanced talks to sign João Félix and hijack Benfica’s move! Understand Al Nassr have sent permanent deal proposal to Chelsea and contract proposal to João. The agreement is close as final details are set to be discussed in the next 24/48h.&quot;Joao Felix could potentially become Al-Nassr's first foreign signing of the summer, after they recently missed out on acquiring David Hancko after cancelling the deal at the last moment. Felix recently found success alongside Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League.&quot;We are all very lucky to have met him&quot; - When Chelsea star Joao Felix hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for being an example 'in football and in life'During his one-year loan spell at Barcelona back in April 2024, Joao Felix waxed lyrical about his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo for being an example to everyone in football and life. However, the Chelsea star admitted he took inspiration from other footballers, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Robert Lewandowski.Felix told Tot Costa (via GOAL):“He is an example for everyone in Portugal, in football and in life. We are all very lucky to have met him and to have seen him play.”He added:“I like the way [Kylian] Mbappe plays, both when he receives the ball at his feet and when he enters space. He has quality, he is very decisive and makes a difference, he is perhaps the best striker in the world. Harry Kane is very good, [Erling] Haaland scores a lot of goals and [Robert] Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of recent years.”Despite being at the age of 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is going strong at Al-Nassr and remains one of the most clinical and influential forwards in the world. He will be aiming to impress under new manager Jorge Jesus next season.