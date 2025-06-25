Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will look to hire SPL rivals' ex-boss as replacement for Stefano Pioli: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to hire former Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus as a replacement for Stefano Pioli. The Italian manager was relieved of his duty as head coach of the Riyadh-based outfit on Wednesday, June 25.

A post on Al-Nassr's official X handle read:

"Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his Staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team. We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season."

As per journalist Santi Auona (via Al Nassr Zone on X), the Knights of Najd are now considering a move for Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese manager is one of the names on the club's shortlist, and they have reportedly started discussions with his agent.

Jorge Jesus had two stints with Al-Hilal. He first joined the side for the 2018-19 campaign, but was sacked midway through the season. In 2023, the veteran Portuguese manager returned to Al-Hillal for a second spell after a one-year stint with Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

In his first full season at the club, Jorge Jesus led Al-Hilal to the league title, the Saudi Super Cup, and the King Cup. He also notably guided the club to a world record of 34 consecutive wins in men's club football.

In May 2025, Jorge Jesus parted ways with Al-Hilal for a second time. He, however, holds the record for being the most successful coach in the club's history with 80 wins, 10 draws, and nine losses in 99 matches across competitions. Overall, he won five major trophies for the club.

Al-Nassr will be out to hire an experienced and proven manager after a poor 2024-25 campaign under Pioli. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's 35 goals and four assists in 41 matches across competitions, the Knights of Najd finished the season trophyless and missed out on next season's AFC Champions League.

When Jorge Jesus spoke about coaching Cristiano Ronaldo

While speaking to Channel 11 in February 2025, former Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus ruled out the possibility of coaching Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked if he envisages managing the 40-year-old someday, the Portuguese manager replied (via Ojogo):

"Working with him? I don't think it'll be possible anymore. He's an example at 40 years old. In one of the last games we played, I said 'how does he run so much at 39, he's fast and super motivated?' He lacks nothing."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final month of his contract with Al-Nassr. However, he is reportedly close to signing a one-year extension with the club. Since joining Al-Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United, the Portuguese legend has recorded 93 goals and 19 assists in 93 matches.

