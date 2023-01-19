Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid teammate currently uninterested in Al-Nassr move: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly not keen to join up with his ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Navas, 36, has dropped down the pecking order at the Parisians in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Since Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival on a free transfer from AC Milan in 2021, the Costa Rican has been rumored to be interested in a permanent transfer away from PSG.

A three-time UEFA Champions League winner, Navas was linked with a switch to Napoli earlier this summer. However, he failed to seal a move and remained in Paris as a second-choice shot-stopper. The shot-stopper has featured in just one Coupe de France game for the Ligue 1 champions since then.

PSG travel to Riyadh for a friendly with the Saudi Arabian outfit and negotiations between the two parties could take place during the visit.

As per RMC Sport, Navas is currently uninterested in securing a switch to Al-Nassr in January. The Saudi Pro League outfit are pushing to snap the veteran up as David Ospina has suffered a fractured elbow.

Navas, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Parc des Princes, is said to be aiming for a move to a top European club in the future. His situation is being closely monitored by a host of Premier League sides, as per the aforementioned report.

Overall, the ex-Levante shot-stopper has registered 49 clean sheets in 107 games across all competitions for PSG since joining them in 2019.

Apart from Navas, a number of Ronaldo's former teammates have also been linked with a move to Al-Nassr. Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric have all recently been linked with a switch.

Ronaldo, 37, secured a free transfer to Al-Nassr earlier this month after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual agreement in November last year. Having penned a deal until June 2025 at the Mrsool Park, the Portuguese is set to earn €200 million in wages each year.

Xavi Hernandez comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr transfer in January

Barcelona manager and former Al Sadd head coach Xavi Hernandez has claimed that Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be put through a tough time in the Saudi Pro League. He said (via GOAL):

"He has signed for one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia but it's a challenge. This league is very complicated. I played against several of their teams when I coached Al Sadd. It will be a challenge."

So far, Ronaldo has scored 819 goals and contributed 266 assists in 1145 overall matches for Portugal, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and Sporting CP. He has also lifted a whopping 34 trophies (team and individual honors).

