Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Raphael Varane has reportedly decided he wants to sign a new contract with Manchester United, thus snubbing a move to Al-Nassr.

Manchester Evening News reports that Varane wants to remain at Old Trafford despite interest from several foreign clubs. The French defender has endured a difficult season which saw him drop out of Erik ten Hag's starting XI.

However, the 30-year-old has forced his way back into Ten Hag's plans due to an injury crisis. He was impressive in the Red Devils' hard-earned 0-0 draw against title challengers Liverpool on Sunday (December 17).

Varane has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, helping his side keep seven clean sheets. The former Real Madrid star has chipped in with one goal but his future at United had appeared in doubt.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was reportedly being eyed by Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Alami were looking to take advantage of Varane's situation in which he was having difficulty earning game time under Ten Hag.

However, Ten Hag insisted that Varane remained an important player for United. The Dutchman said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Raphael Varane and his exit? I don't know what you're talking about. Rumours... He’s a very important player, but there is internal competition."

Varane has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford but the club possesses the option of a further year. The Frenchman wants that one-year extension to be triggered after forcing his way back into Ten Hag's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Abdulelah Al-Amri signs new deal

Abudelelah Al-Amri extends his stay with Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr may have dropped their interest in reuniting Cristiano Ronaldo with Varane after sealing a new contract for Abudelelah Al-Amri. The Saudi Arabian defender has signed a new five-year deal with Luis Castro's side.

Al-Amri is an important member of Al-Alami's defense and has appeared 14 times across competitions this season. He's helped his side keep four clean sheets and has chipped in with one goal.

The 26-year-old has formed a fine partnership with former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte at KSU Stadium. His consistent performances have helped Al-Nassr in their hunt for trophy success this season.

Al-Amri has been with Al-Nassr since his youth days and constantly lines up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Castro's starting XI. A move for Varane may not be required as the Saudi Arabia international extended his stay with the Saudi giants.