Cristiano Ronaldo's foreign Al-Nassr teammate closing in on move to SPL rivals: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Otavio is close to a move to Al-Qadisiyah this summer, according to journalist Ahmed Ragab. The 30-year-old has seen his importance at the Riyadh-based club diminish following the arrival of Joao Felix this summer.

The 25-year-old arrived from Chelsea in a reported £43.7m deal and has enjoyed a stunning start to life in the Middle East. The Saudi club have also signed Kingsley Coman this summer as they prepare to get back to their best.

Coman and Felix are now part of a new-look attack that also contains Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. Al-Nassr secured a 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun on Friday in the SPL, with Felix scoring a hattrick.

Meanwhile, Otavio is no longer part of new manager Jorge Jesus' plans and the Riyadh-based club are eager to move him on. The 30-year-old is under contract until 2026, and hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Otavio has been locked in talks with Al-Qadisiyah all summer, and the two parties have reportedly agreed on a deal. Interestingly, Al-Nassr want the player to leave but have no desire to pay his wages for the remainder of his contract.

The situation has now put the move on hold. Al-Qadisiyah are waiting for the player to reach an agreement with the Riyadh-based club before they can officially complete the transfer.

When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 in June this year. The Portuguese superstar's previous deal was due to expire this summer, and his future was briefly subject to speculation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a key figure for the Riyadh-based club since arriving in the Middle East in December 2022. While he hasn't won the Saudi Pro League yet, the 40-year-old has already registered 101 goals since moving to the country.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have scored 100 goals or more for four different clubs in his career. The Portuguese icon has achieved the feat with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Interestingly, Ronaldo is Los Blancos' record goalscorer with 451 goals from 438 games. He is also the record goalscorer in men's international football, having found the back of the net 138 times in 221 outings for Portugal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now preparing to lay siege on the SPL, while he will also have one eye on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

