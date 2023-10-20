Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq - Reports

Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League as he continues to be linked with a move to Steven Gerrard-led Al-Ettifaq.

Lingard, 30, has been training with Al-Ettifaq in recent weeks and is without a club since being released by Nottingham Forest this summer. According to ESPN, Osasuna are interested in the player, while he also trained with West Ham United earlier this season.

The report adds that a move to the Al-Ettifaq, though, looks most likely, with Gerrard's side ready to offload players to make space for Lingard. SPL teams can only have eight foreigners in their matchday squads while Al-Ettifaq have 10 currently.

Sweden's Robin Quaison and Brazilian winger Vitinho, both 30, are reportedly likely to leave. The Saudi league has seen a number of high-profile arrivals since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January this year.

Lingard could be the latest one to join the up-and-coming league in the Middle East. He spent 21 years at Manchester United before joining the Tricky Trees in a free transfer in 2022, registering 35 goals and 21 assists in 232 games across competitions.

The English playmaker won four trophies with the Red Devils and made 32 senior appearances for England — six of which came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son joins Al-Nassr's youth team

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has joined Al-Nassr's U-13 team and will begin training with his new teammates in the next few days.

Ronaldo Jr., 13, has been training in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since his father's switch to Faris Najd. The teenager usually joins the academies of the teams where Ronaldo plays — Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.

Ronaldo Jr. has been aiming to play alongside his dad for several years. CR7 said in 2019 (h/t GOAL):

"Sometimes, my son tells me: ‘Dad, hold on for a few more years. I want to play with you’. But that will be difficult."

Ronaldo is 38 and on a contract that expires in 2025. He has 25 goals and eight assists in 30 competitive games across competitions for the Saudi side.