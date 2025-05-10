Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr thrown into doubt as club make new decision on contract talks: Reports

Contract renewal talks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have been put on hold following a poor run of results, according to MARCA (via The Sun). The Portuguese superstar is in the final months of his contract with the Saudi side and was previously expected to sign a new deal.

CR7 has been in fine form this season, registering 33 goals from 39 games across competitions. However, it hasn't been enough to earn his team silverware.

Al-Nassr have dropped down to fourth in the league table following their defeat to Al-Ittihad earlier this week. They are already out of the title race, and are in danger of missing out on last season's AFC Champions League as well.

The Riyadh-based club exited the tournament this season following the 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki in the semifinals. Interestingly, the top three teams in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) qualify for the AFC Champions League, so Al-Nassr's involvement next season is in doubt.

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious after the midweek defeat, and stormed off the pitch, apparently going home in his kit. The 40-year-old's behavior hasn't impressed the club hierarchy, who are considering their options.

CR7 has failed to inspire Al-Nassr to a league triumph since arriving in December 2022, with the club finishing second in his two seasons. It is believed that the Portuguese superstar could be tempted to make a switch within the SPL to a rival club like Al Hilal.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Chelsea for the FIFA Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could agree to a short-term deal with Chelsea to feature in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup, according to recent reports. The Blues lack a proven No. 9 in the team, and the Portuguese superstar has apparently emerged as an option.

However, speaking recently to Racing Tipster as cited by The Times of India, former Chelsea forward Florent Malouda advised against the move.

“I remember when the owners took over, they were assessing the possibility of signing him. It would be more like a marketing and media coup than anything, really, in terms of sports logic,” said Malouda.

He continued:

“It would be difficult to integrate him into the team, it would put pressure on the manager… it depends if you’re looking at other metrics, or if you want to help the team in the long term, and to keep stability in the squad.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals and set up two more from 17 games against Chelsea in his career.

