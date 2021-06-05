Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future decided by Max Allegri - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Juventus after Max Allegri's decision, as per a report in Goal. The Italian manager wants to work with the Portuguese star and has reportedly informed the club hierarchy.

Juventus sacked Andrea Pirlo last month and reappointed Max Allegri as their manager. The club had parted ways with Allegri in 2019, with Maurizio Sarri taking over before he too was sacked a year later.

Max Allegri is now planning for the upcoming season and wants Cristiano Ronaldo to be a part of the squad. The Portuguese star was linked with a move away from the club this summer. Rumors of a return to Real Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon were doing the rounds.

However, it now looks like Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Turin for another year. Georgina Rodriguez, the forward's partner, also confirmed earlier this week that the Juventus star was staying at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo picks his most important trophy and best goal

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to LiveScore ahead of the Euros, where he picked his best goal and most important trophy. He named the Euro 2016 win with Portugal as his most cherished title:

"The start of the UEFA European Football Championship 2016 was going well for me but then I was sad because I got injured [in the final vs France]. By the end of the match I was crying with happiness! I experienced three types of feelings and emotions in that game, but at the end of the day it was unbelievable what I felt! It is probably the most important trophy that I've won in my life."

36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo going box-to-box in 10 seconds in the 87th minute 🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/y1xZmSFbjw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2021

When asked to name his favorite goal, Cristiano Ronaldo chose his Champions league stunner against Juventus while at Real Madrid.

"As you know, I have scored 777 goals in my career. It is a bit unlucky but unfortunately, I have to mention that I scored my favorite ever goal against my current team, Juventus, and past my great friend Gianluigi Buffon! I would say that is my best and favorite goal that I've ever scored in my career."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee