Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Sergio Ramos is reportedly inching closer to reuniting with Lionel Messi at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami despite transfer interest from Al-Nassr.

Earlier past summer, Ramos left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of his deal. He secured a free transfer to his boyhood club Sevilla subsequently, signing a 12-month deal worth over €44,000-a-week.

Now, according to Spanish sports website Relevo, Ramos is reluctant to renew his current contract with Sevilla just six points off the La Liga relegation zone. The 38-year-old's agent, as a result, travelled to the United States to visit some MLS clubs earlier last month.

With Inter Miami believed to be one of the interested parties, Ramos could choose to reunite with his PSG teammate Messi. However, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are also in the race to rope in the Real Madrid great.

Ramos, who has scored seven goals in 29 games for Sevilla this season, is one of the few players to have plied his trade with both Messi and Ronaldo. While he has played alongside the former 45 times so far, he teamed up with Ronaldo 340 times at Los Merengues.

Premier League forward backed to surpass Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in future

Earlier this April, Leon Bailey's agent Craig Butler insisted that his client is ready to surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He told the Up The Villa podcast (h/t GOAL):

"There is so much more to come. I don't think Leon has hit 40% of his potential yet. You've only seen 40 per cent of what Leon can do. It's about the timing, I believe that one day he will be the best player in the world. He'll keep getting better and better and one day, he will be regarded as the best player in the world."

Hyping up the 28-cap Jamaica international, Butler concluded:

"Messi is getting older, Cristiano's getting older, Neymar has injury problems and is getting older, [Kylian] Mbappe as well. Leon has no cap on his potential. You've not seen anything yet."

Bailey, whose son's name is interestingly Leo Cristiano, was deemed as one of the best up-and-coming talents during his time at Belgian outfit KRC Genk. He earned his fame at Bayer Leverkusen, where he registered 39 goals and 26 assists in 156 overall appearances.

A left-footed inverted winger blessed with pace, flair and dribbling, Bailey has been in stellar form for Aston Villa this season. The 26-year-old has contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 43 games for his club so far.

