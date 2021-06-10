Cristiano Ronaldo's media snub fuels Juventus exit rumors - Reports

Juventus' media and advertising team have decided to snub star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from all their media duties for next season. In all probability, it signals the end of the road for Ronaldo in Italy.
Juventus have decided to go with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Matthijs de Ligt to show off their new kit in order to generate sales. This is a surprising decision because Cristiano Ronaldo is a world renowned superstar and is bound to attract more people.
However, Juventus' decision to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo from their advertising campaign can only mean one thing: a potential exit from Juventus this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus ever since the Old Lady struggled to qualify for the Champions League last season. Despite making it into the top 4, Cristiano Ronaldo has consistently been linked with a move to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.
Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020
Juventus to sign a new striker if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave
Cristiano Ronaldo has been the focal point of Juventus for three seasons now. However, with Ronaldo's future in doubt, the Bianconeri will require a new forward this summer.
Juventus would like to keep on-loan forward Alvaro Morata for another year. However, striking a deal with Atletico Madrid seems to be an uphill task at the moment.
Another forward whose Juventus future is in doubt is Paulo Dybala. However, with the Old Lady deciding to use Dybala's face to promote the new kits, it is safe to assume that the 27-year-old will stay in Turin for the foreseeable future.
Cristiano Ronaldo only has one year left on his Juventus contract. However, signing the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be an easy task for any of the clubs interested in acquiring his services. Juventus have put a £27 million asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo and whichever club triggers the price will have to fork out a similar amount in terms of Ronaldo's wages.
However, letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave seems like a wise move for Juventus. With Ronaldo gone, the club will save a large chunk of their wage budget which can be used to bring in another world-class player to the Allianz Stadium.