Departing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba "commanded major respect" from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Red Devils have announced that Pogba will be leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer for the second time in his career, following a disappointing six-year spell since his return from Juventus for a then-world-record fee.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd https://t.co/YLT3lUHOmT

The 29-year-old's Manchester United career ended in meek fashion as he scored just one goal in 27 appearances in his most recent season, with his final appearances coming in the 4-0 thrashing against Liverpool. The World Cup winner was forced off injured within the first ten minutes in that match.

According to The Athletic, the imposing midfielder is hugely respected by Cristiano Ronaldo, who also returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner even claimed that he "wished" he had been able to play alongside Pogba during his incredibly successful spell at Real Madrid.

The report claims that the Portuguese superstar wanted to play with Pogba due to the "variety and quality" of his passing. The pair's relationship led the French international to lobby Cristiano Ronaldo to be more constructive when helping out the younger players at the club.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again 👀 https://t.co/4nqpm1itXp

Manchester United thank Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Paul Pogba following his release

Upon his arrival to the three-time European champions, expectations were sky high for the former Juventus midfielder, but Pogba failed to truly ever live up to those hopes.

The club haven't won a major honour since the Europa League in 2017, but the club still went out of their way to praise the Frenchman after it was decided he would not be extending his stay.

In a statement released by the Red Devils, the club said:

"Pogba's final season at the club started off in hugely promising fashion, with an astonishing four assists in our opening-day thrashing of Leeds United, but more injury problems would ultimately derail his ambitions."

They added:

"It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill. But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated."

It further noted:

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten June 2028. “Manchester United are considering an approach for double World Cup and Champions League winner Paul Pogba, 35.” June 2028. “Manchester United are considering an approach for double World Cup and Champions League winner Paul Pogba, 35.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far