Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives in touch with Manchester United - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives have reportedly sounded out Manchester United as the Portuguese star has been linked with an exit from Juventus.

The Bianconeri could cash in on Ronaldo this summer as they look to provide Max Allegri with the funds to strengthen their team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just a year remaining on his current deal and wants to move to a club that can challenge for the Champions League next season.

Manchester United are one of three clubs that Ronaldo’s representatives have sounded out, as per ESPN, but it remains to be seen if he will indeed leave Juventus this summer.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at the highest level amidst interest from Manchester United

Juventus endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign as they finished fourth and failed to retain the Serie A title. However, Cristiano Ronaldo certainly kept up his high standards.

The forward picked up the Serie A Golden Boot last season with 29 goals, five more than Romelu Lukaku, who powered Inter Milan to the title.

Despite his impressive performances, Ronaldo wasn’t immune to criticism last season, as some fans blamed him for his team’s insipid displays in Europe.

Juventus’ financial situation is also an issue they need to resolve this summer. Getting rid of a high earner like Cristiano Ronaldo could lighten the load on their finances.

Manchester United have been linked with a creative player, but it’s unlikely they will go after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club secured Edinson Cavani’s future towards the end of last season and are expected to sign Jadon Sancho to strengthen their attack.

Although Ronaldo would add more goals, he would be a short-term fix and would go against everything Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to achieve.

A move PSG might materialize, depending on what happens to Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been linked with an exit this summer as his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Should PSG fail in their attempt to secure Mbappe's future this summer, they could cash in on him. Ronaldo could then become a good replacement for the Frenchman.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh