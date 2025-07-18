Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League rivals considering move to sign Liverpool top target - Reports

Liverpool have been handed a massive blow as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr rivals, Al Hilal, have reportedly entered the race for Alexander Isak. The Newcastle United striker is open to a move to the Saudi Pro League, and talks have begun.
As per a report by Gianluca Di Marzio and Santi Aouna, Al Hilal have started talks with Isak's agents after the striker gave the go-ahead amid interest from Liverpool. The Swedish striker wants to leave St James' Park and is now ready to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.
Liverpool made an approach earlier this week and signaled their intent to pay a Premier League record fee to lure him to Anfield. However, the Magpies are reluctant to sell their star player, who has three years left on his contract.
Their stance on the bid from Al Hilal has not been reported, but the two sides have the same owners - the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Al Hilal also tried to sign Bruno Fernandes and Victor Osimhen earlier this summer and are looking to bolster their squad this summer.
Liverpool and Newcastle United are also battling for Hugo Ekitike this summer, and the two clubs are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Liverpool hero not sure about Alexander Isak deal
John Aldridge spoke to BetBrain earlier this week and admitted that he would be delighted to see Alexander Isak join Liverpool. However, he has doubts if the striker will make the move, as Newcastle United will do all they can to reject the bid, and said:
"L'pool have some thinking to do in regard to the centre forward position. If the club are going to replace Darwin Nunez, who are they going to bring in? Will Florian Wirtz play as a false nine? For me, Alexander Isak is the player on everyone's mind and would be the perfect addition up front."
"He'd be a superb signing, but I can't see Newcastle letting him go, and if they did, it would be for a huge fee. I don't know what the club's plans are, but they need to get something sorted before the start of the season."
"Liverpool also can't allow Luiz Diaz' contract to run down and him leave for free - 'no player is bigger than the club' as they say. There's so much happening at L'pool right now; they don't need another saga with a player's contract – we all saw what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold. If it was down to me, I'd give Diaz a new contract – I want him to stay."
Newcastle United are also looking to offer Isak a new deal with a bumper increase in wages. However, the contract talks have not progressed.