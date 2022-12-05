Cristiano Ronaldo set to become highest-paid athlete in the world as Portuguese superstar decides on next club: Reports

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly is set to become the highest-paid athlete in the world, having decided on his next club. As per Spanish media outlet Marca, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on 1 January.

The report claims that the Portuguese will become the highest-paid athlete in the world at the Riyadh-based club and is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Pro League side.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to earn around €200 million per season at the Saudi Arabian club. The initial deal will be worth close to €100 million and will be further incentivized by advertising and sponsorship deals.

The forward's total package will eclipse that of the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar by some distance. Messi and Neymar are among the highest-paid footballers right now, earning around €75 million and €70 million respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wages at Al-Nassr will be a lot more than the best-paid athletes in the United States as well.

The former Real Madrid forward is currently a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent on 22 November.

Ronaldo made headlines following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which the Portugal international slammed Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, former manager Ralf Rangnick as well as legends like Wayne Rooney.

At Al-Nassr, Ronaldo will be managed by former Roma and Marseille boss Rudi Garcia. He will also have Luiz Gustavo, Vincent Aboubakar, David Ospina and Álvaro González among his teammates.

Manchester United legend says Cristiano Ronaldo's interview was done on purpose

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan was purposefully done. The Dutchman said:

“He did it on purpose. There was a strategy behind it in terms of, 'How are we going to organize this so that I can leave the club?’ From the beginning to now, you could see where it was going."

"Not playing, not being in the team, being subbed, not being used, walking away and then saying, from United’s point of view as well, we spoke about it and the discussion about who is right in all these situations."

Ronaldo is currently focused on helping Portugal win their first-ever FIFA World Cup. However, he has been named as part of the worst team in the Group stage by SofaScore. The Portuguese has averaged a rating of just 6.37 on the platform for his performances across three games with Portugal.

Ronaldo has scored just once in the tournament in Qatar, a penalty in the 3-2 opening win over Ghana and also had a game to forget against South Korea.

