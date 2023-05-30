Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Al-Nassr's final league game of the season, reason identified: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr's final Saudi Pro League game of the season against Al-Fateh on Wednesday (May 31) due to muscle strain, according to Saudi Arabian sports daily Al-Riyadiah.

Al-Nassr's hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League ended after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Ettifaq on Saturday (May 27). The result allowed Al-Ittihad to clinch the title with a game left.

Ronaldo picking up an injury in the final minutes of the game did not help Al-Nassr's cause. The Portuguese icon was forced off the pitch in the 84th minute after feeling pain in his muscle.

It emerged on Monday (May 29) that Ronaldo himself asked head coach Dinko Jelicic to be taken off. Although the injury was deemed to be mild, it raised concerns about the forward's availability for the game against Al-Fateh.

Al-Riyadiah previously reported that Al-Nassr's medical staff will submit a report on the former Real Madrid superstar's condition on Monday. It was said that a decision will be made about his involvement in the team's final game of the season based on the report.

The same newspaper has now revealed that Ronaldo will not feature against Al-Fateh at Mrsool Park on Wednesday (May 31). Al-Aalami have reportedly decided to not risk aggravating the superstar's injury.

According to the aforementioned source, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not ruptured his muscle. He left the club's facility after receiving treatment for over two hours at the clinic on Monday.

Despite the injury being not serious, the medical staff suggested that Ronaldo not play against Al-Fateh. Hence, the 38-year-old is set to miss a game for Al-Nassr for the first time since joining them in December.

According to journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, Ronaldo will go on vacation on Tuesday (May 30). The forward is scheduled to link up with the Portugal national team for their upcoming 2024 European Championship qualifiers on June 13.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq?

Youssofu Niakate gave Al-Ettifaq the lead against Al-Nassr 43 minutes into the game. Luiz Gustavo went on to equalize for Al-Aalami 11 minutes into the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, did not have any goal involvement.

The forward was, nevertheless, one of the best performers for his side on the evening. Cristiano Ronaldo registered four shots on target, with no player faring better. He also completed one of four dribbles attempted.

Furthermore, the superstar had 54 touches and completed 28 passes with 82% accuracy. He also played two key passes for his teammates. However, Cristiano Ronaldo lost possession 12 times. Only three of his teammates fared worse.

Poll : 0 votes