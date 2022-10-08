Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for Manchester United exit - Reports

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly decide on his future after returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Portugal icon pushed for an exit this summer but ended up staying at Old Trafford after no suitable offers arrived. The Red Devils remain confident that a lack of interest from top clubs will ensure that Cristiano Ronaldo stays at United beyond January.

However, The Times (h/t Mirror) reports that the former Real Madrid forward will double down on his efforts to leave Old Trafford. His current contract at the club expires next summer but United do have the option of extending it by another year.

The Portuguese is playing in the UEFA Europa League for the first time in his career. UEFA's secondary club competition seems to be the only outlet for Cristiano Ronaldo with regards to getting consistent playing time.

He has started in all three of United's Europa League encounters, scoring once in the process. Manager Erik ten Hag has, however, excluded United's No. 7 from the starting XI in the team's last five league games.

Portugal's FIFA World Cup journey commences on November 24 against Ghana in a Group G encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo's outing in Qatar could last until December 18 if his team makes it to the final in Doha - which he would be desperately hoping for.

Lionel Messi, 35, has confirmed this will be his last World Cup with Argentina. Ronaldo (37) faces a similar situation, with some already doubting if he will be a regular starter for manager Fernando Santos in the coming months.

It is believed David Beckham has already held talks with the former Sporting CP star regarding a potential move to Inter Miami in January.

Manchester United boss content with Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Omonia win

The Portuguese made Ten Hag's Manchester United starting XI for their Europa League group game against Omonia on 6 October. The Red Devils won 3-2 courtesy of two goals from half-time substitute Marcus Rashford - the last of which was assisted by the Portuguese attacker.

Speaking after the full-time whistle in Cyprus, Ten Hag praised Ronaldo for making an impact on the game. He told the club media (h/t Express):

"I think the first two [shots he had produced] good saves from the goalie. He had a couple of chances, also he created a couple of chances. He was in for a good move and run for the first goal with Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game."

The Manchester United striker will now hope that the Dutch tactician starts him against Everton in the Premier League encounter on Sunday at Goodison Park (9 October).

