Manchester United are confident Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club in January due to a lack of interest by elite clubs - Report 

Manchester United are confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season due to a lack of interest in him from other clubs, as per ESPN.

The Portugal icon wanted to leave the club this summer but failed to maneuver an exit as he did not pique the interest of teams who qualified for this season's UEFA Champions League. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli were linked with Ronaldo but none submitted an offer to United.

AC Milan and Inter Milan were two among several clubs that turned down a move for the former Real Madrid superstar this summer. An offer from a club in Saudi Arabia club did come, but it was rejected by United and the player's camp.

Ronaldo is thought to be unhappy with his playing time under manager Erik ten Hag and could push for an exit in January if things don't change. He has been benched in United's last five Premier League games. He came on as a substitute in four of them.

He seems to be getting a lot of playing time in the UEFA Europa League, though. It's a competition he did not fancy playing in the summer. Ronaldo has started all three of his team's European group stage games this season, with the most recent coming in a 3-2 win against Omonia on Thursday (6 October).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could still play in the Champions League this season if he joins a club who qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. However, it remains to be seen if such a club will come forth and make an offer for him in January.

The Portuguese superstar is in the final years of his playing career and would command massive wages. Moreover, Ten Hag is reportedly unwilling to let him leave as he has been told the club will not have a massive budget to spend in the January transfer window.

Turkish club could make offer for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (h/t talkSPORT), Galatasaray could go all out to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

Galatasaray finished 13th last season in the Super Lig, and hence, are not playing in any European competition during the current campaign. It's unlikely that United's No. 7 will accept a proposal from a team that's not involved in the Champions League or the Europa League.

At least at Old Trafford, he will have the chance to lift the Europa League title for the first time in his career. He has won the Champions League title six times — five with Real Madrid and one with United in 2008.

