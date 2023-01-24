Cristiano Ronaldo threatened Jorge Mendes over failure to secure transfer to 2 clubs after Manchester United exit: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo had his heart set on joining Bayern Munich or Chelsea and communicated his desire to his agent Jorge Mendes, according to El Mundo (via CaughtOffside).

The forward reportedly even threatened his representative with breaking ties if he failed to engineer a transfer to either of the two clubs after his Old Trafford exit.

Despite several attempts by Jorge Mendes, neither of the two clubs was willing to add the Portuguese to their ranks, leaving him disappointed.

Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly was said to be interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but eventually backed out. This is apparently due to concerns over his age, disciplinary issues, and whether he would fit into Graham Potter's system at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues ended up switching focus to signing young players and have lured the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana and Joao Felix (loan) to Stamford Bridge this winter.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, maintained that they wouldn't be signing Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Manchester United as a free agent. The club's CEO Oliver Kahn made this known while speaking to Sky Germany, saying:

"I can rule out a move for Ronaldo. We considered it, it's our duty. We all love Ronaldo but we have a different strategy. We have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our squad should be put together."

After failing to sign with a European club, Cristiano Ronaldo eventually decided to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr. The Portuguese forward signed a two-year contract with the Middle Eastern side that will see him pocket a staggering €200 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Jorge Mendes broke down following his Manchester United departure

Jorge Mendes reportedly advised Ronaldo against his controversial interview at Manchester United.

As per Sky Sports, Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship broke down after a disagreement over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan last year.

The super agent was reportedly not in support of the controversial interview but Ronaldo went ahead with it anyway. In the end, the interview didn't just ruin his relationship with the club, but it also affected his reputation.

Recall that Ronaldo accused Manchester United of betraying him and lashed out at the club's owners, the manager, the players as well as a couple of his ex-colleagues. The Red Devils responded by terminating his contract by mutual consent in November.

