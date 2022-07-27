Cristiano Ronaldo to train with complete professionalism and discipline at Manchester United until future is sorted - Reports 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will train with 100 percent discipline and professionalism under Erik ten Hag as long as he’s a Red Devil, a report from AS has claimed. The wantaway star has reportedly attracted an offer from Atletico Madrid, but for the time being, he remains a United player.

After missing training for three weeks due to personal reasons, Ronaldo returned to Carrington to take part in his first-ever training session under Ten Hag on Monday morning (July 25).

As per AS, he completed his training session and had a conversation with the Dutch manager about his future, in which he once again expressed his desire to leave United. The former Ajax coach supposedly tried to change the 37-year-old’s mind but to no avail.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning 👀 https://t.co/gF4kTL0XC2

United and their revered No. 7 are seemingly destined to part ways, but as long as that is not finalized, Ronaldo will reportedly continue to act as a professional. The former Real Madrid man will take part in all training sessions with his teammates, and should also be able to take part in a couple of pre-season fixtures. The Red Devils take on Ronaldo’s potential suitors Atletico and later Rayo Vallecano in friendlies on July 30 and July 31, respectively.

Since the start, Manchester United have insisted that they have no intention of letting their superstar go. Ronaldo’s entourage, however, believes that the position could change in the future.

Ronaldo, who returned to the club last summer, 12 years after initially leaving them, is contractually bound to United until June 2023. In his second spell, he has so far scored 24 goals in 38 games for the club in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return is a boost for Manchester United

Although Ronaldo’s future remains a mystery, his return to training could be seen as a positive sign. Being an exemplary professional, the Portuguese ace has always made it a point to give his all in training as well as in competitive matches.

Seeing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in action from close range could encourage the team’s younger players to go the extra mile.

Playing without Ronaldo, Ten Hag’s United were unbeaten in their pre-season games, winning three and drawing the other.

Adding him could disrupt the flow, but it could also make Manchester United considerably sharper in front of goal. The next couple of matches could give us an idea of whether or how the veteran goalscorer fits into Ten Hag's dynamic system.

