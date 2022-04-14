Cristiano Ronaldo vetoed Manchester United's move for 52-year-old manager after Solskjaer's sacking: Reports

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo vetoed Manchester United's interest in hiring current Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

It is believed that the 52-year-old manager was interested in the Old Trafford job in October when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was nearing the end of his tenure at the club. However, Ronaldo reportedly had no interest in being coached by Conte.

The Portuguese was said to be dissatisfied with Solskjaer's management, especially after United were dramatically beaten by Liverpool back in October. Even though rumors about Solskjaer's potential sacking had begun, Some members of United's hierarchy, as well as Ronaldo, were not keen on Conte's appointment.

The Italian would eventually make the move to White Hart Lane instead, where he succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo. While Conte took up the managerial role with Spurs in early November, Solskjaer would end up getting the ax near the end of the month.

In late November, the shock loss 4-1 against Watford resulted in Ronaldo's agent reportedly holding discussions with Manchester United executives about sacking Solskjaer.

By this time, Conte had already joined Tottenham, and other coaches, including Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane, were linked to the club. However, nothing came of those links.

While Conte and Tottenham Hotspur currently sit firmly in the top-four race, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United remain out of the continental qualification slots. Although the Red Devils still have a chance to finish in the top four, Conte's success with Tottenham will not be easy to overcome.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United

There have been many rumors surrounding Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, as the Portuguese superstar faces a potential season without a continental appearance.

While some reports have stated that United won't stop the player from leaving the club, others have noted that a move to PSG could be in the works.

Ronaldo has struggled to flourish with the Red Devils, and as Manchester United remain unsettled in the managerial area, this is no surprise. However, with Erik ten Hag potentially signing on with the Red Devils as a permanent manager, Ronaldo might be convinced to stay.

Reports of dressing room discontent at Old Trafford have persisted due to concerns about ten Hag's appointment. It remains to be seen if the board will go through with bringing the Ajax manager to Old Trafford.

