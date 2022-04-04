Some Manchester United stars view Erik ten Hag as an 'underwhelming' choice: Reports

Manchester United players are split on the prospect of Erik ten Hag becoming the club's new manager, according to reports.

The MEN last month claimed that the Ajax manager was the Red Devils' preferred candidate to replace interim boss Ralf Ragnick at the end of the current season.

However, MEN sources claim that while several United players are excited to play under the Dutchman, others feel that Ten Hag is an 'underwhelming choice'.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC It's time for @ManUtd to get rid of the players that are viewing Ten Hag as an 'underwhelming' choice as our possible manager! It's time for @ManUtd to get rid of the players that are viewing Ten Hag as an 'underwhelming' choice as our possible manager!

United have endured a difficult season, currently sitting seventh in the Premier League, three points off a Champions League place. A section of fans and critics feel performances under Ragnick haven't improved since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021.

The Red Devils were fortunate to avoid defeat in Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City. Rangnick opted to start with Bruno Fernandes in the number nine role in that match. Reports claim that the decision not to play a recognized striker while leaving Marcus Rashford on the bench has baffled football pundits.

•Recruiting unconditionally to the specific playing style of the new manager once known



•Prioritising physical, aggressive players in the first instance after concluding this squad is too soft physically [ Rangnick’s recommendations to the #mufc hierarchy:•Recruiting unconditionally to the specific playing style of the new manager once known•Prioritising physical, aggressive players in the first instance after concluding this squad is too soft physically [ @TelegraphDucker Rangnick’s recommendations to the #mufc hierarchy: •Recruiting unconditionally to the specific playing style of the new manager once known•Prioritising physical, aggressive players in the first instance after concluding this squad is too soft physically [@TelegraphDucker] https://t.co/rkq49t2W4b

Why Manchester United want Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag has had a hugely successful spell at Ajax since taking over in 2017, winning 154 of his 208 games in charge and claiming two Eredivise titles. He even got his young side to within seconds of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

In an interview with Sport1, Ten Hag claimed that:

"Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax. We are already planning for the new season."

The 52-year-old has helped develop a number of outstanding young stars during his time at the Johan Cruijff Arena, including Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United pride themselves on bringing through young academy prospects, so this track record is a big part of why Ten Hag is the favorite for the Old Trafford job.

The MEN have also reported that Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino was the initial choice of some influential players, despite having a difficult time in the French capital since his arrival.

Pochettino is believed to have also been interviewed for the role, but Ragnick claims the players are just focusing on their final eight Premier League games of the season.

He said:

"I know they have spoken to some people but so far we haven’t spoken about the experience and the impressions they have got from those meetings. It’s not an issue for me. For me, it’s important to focus on the next games."

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN Whether Ten Hag, Pochettino, Enrique, or 90s Ferguson: It. Does. Not. Matter. No top manager, no Klopp or Pep, flourishes in this toxic, inept, directionless environment. Leeches as owners, dreadful transfer decisions: those are the barriers to progress. Whether Ten Hag, Pochettino, Enrique, or 90s Ferguson: It. Does. Not. Matter. No top manager, no Klopp or Pep, flourishes in this toxic, inept, directionless environment. Leeches as owners, dreadful transfer decisions: those are the barriers to progress.

