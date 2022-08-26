Cristiano Ronaldo wants to buy and tear down golf course ruining his view next to £17million Portuguese super home: Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo intends to buy and demolish a posh golf clubhouse next to his under-construction home in Portugal, The Sun has claimed. The golf course is supposedly spoiling the view from Ronaldo’s new £17 million Portuguese super home, prompting the 37-year-old to tear it down.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest footballers to ever play the game. Thanks to his astronomical £500,000-a-week wages at Manchester United, multiple business ventures, and endorsements, Ronaldo can afford all the luxuries in the world. The billionaire Portuguese captain spent a portion of his riches buying a lavish plot at Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera to build his dream home.

Ronaldo, who is expected to move into the house with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and five children, is pulling out all the stops to make it a dream home. Unfortunately, the view from the house is obstructed by an adjacent golf course. As per the aforementioned source, the former Real Madrid man wants to fix the problem by buying the golf course and then demolishing it. He is reportedly offering to relocate the building and the entire car park to a suitable venue.

A source close to Ronaldo’s dream project confirmed:

“The clubhouse was a problem for him so he wants the problem removed.

"Cost is not an issue – he is a perfectionist who can afford perfection.”

Cristiano Ronaldo supposedly wishes to ensure privacy and create a drive to his lavish property, which is not presently possible.

The forward’s lawyers have reportedly negotiated with Oitavos Golf Club owner, Miguel Champalimaud. Whether his proposal is accepted remains to be seen.

Details emerge about Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream home

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new home is reportedly filled to the brim with unimaginable luxuries. As confirmed by sources, Ronaldo has put in a request to add a garage equipped with elevators to the building plans. It would be able to house his 30 supercars and allow him to select one with the touch of a button.

It is expected to have lavish bedroom suites, all with stunning sea views, and both outdoor and indoor swimming pools. A cinema, games room, spa, and office are also believed to be in the works. It has been claimed that the former Juventus man is also contemplating the idea of buying an Italian quarry to maintain the exclusivity of the marble used.

The 12,000 sqft. project, which is being led by top-tier architect Vitor Vitorino, started with an initial £10 million valuation and has already soared up to £17 million. To meet all of the superstar’s demands, the cost is estimated to climb higher before construction is complete. Work on the project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty