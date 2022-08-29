Cristiano Ronaldo will not join Napoli as uncertainty over Manchester United future continues: Reports 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Italian giants Napoli. Luciano Spaletti's side emerged as a potential destination for the Portuguese, who is keen to secure a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be joining the Serie A club this summer. With just three days to go before the summer transfer window shuts, the striker is yet to resolve his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer for £13 million. The Red Devils signed him in the hope that he would be able to lead the Red Devils to their first Premier League title in nearly a decade.

The Portugal international enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 18 goals in 30 Premier League games. However, Manchester United endured a dismal campaign as they finished sixth in the league table and failed to qualify for this season's Champions League.

As per Eurosport, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford earlier this summer to join a club that would allow him to play in Europe's elite competition. The Portuguese star failed to report for United's pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand and played just 45 minutes of football prior to the start of the campaign.

Despite making clear his desire to leave the 13-time Premier League champions, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find any suitors.

He was named on the bench for Manchester United's Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion and started against Brentford. Erik ten Hag opted to leave the veteran forward out of his starting line-up for his side's victories against Liverpool and Southampton.

Ronaldo's disappointing display against the Saints after coming on as a second-half substitute drew heavy criticism from fans and pundits and raised questions over his future at Old Trafford.

As per ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo was open to joining Italian giants Napoli. During his time in the Seria A, he scored 101 goals in 134 appearances during his three seasons with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to win over Erik ten Hag if he remains at Manchester United

Ronaldo could stay at United this summer despite his desire to leave. The Portuguese forward is yet to find any suitors and has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo will undoubtedly be a star for any team he plays for due to his incredible abilities, experience, and desire to win. However, he will have to win over Erik ten Hag if he is to become a regular starter for the club once again.

According to 90min, Ten Hag has been left infuriated by Cristiano Ronaldo's recent behavior, which resulted in him dropping the forward for the games against Liverpool and Southampton. The Dutch boss opted to start Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga in a front three in these games.

The trio helped United claim victories over the Reds and Saints thanks to their speed, directness, and work rate.

