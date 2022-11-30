Crown Princess of Spain appears to have crush on Barcelona and Spain talent Gavi as details emerge during 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Barcelona starlet Gavi has been in the limelight in Spain following his impressive performances in both La Liga and the FIFA World Cup. He has won over football fans worldwide, and according to reports from Diario AS (via Football Espana), he has captured the heart of the Crown Princess of Spain.

The notable publication has revealed that Crown Princess Leonor has a massive crush on Gavi, with her school folder reportedly covered with pictures of the 18-year-old. The Crown Princess, who currently sits next in line to the Spanish throne, is attending Atlantic School, a popular institution for royalty in Wales.

Her father, King Felipe VI of Spain, reportedly got a shirt signed by Gavi in Spain's changing room on 23 November following their win over Costa Rica. The shirt is said to be a few sizes smaller than the king's, which has led to reports claiming he got it for the Crown Princess, who is only a year younger than Gavi.

With his continued brilliance on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup, the Barcelona midfielder is widely seen as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe. However, his off-pitch lifestyle may take up the headlines if he begins a relationship with the Crown Princess. If reports are to be believed, a date with royalty may be just around the corner for the talented teenager.

Spain officials want to see Barcelona forward Ansu Fati play at the FIFA World Cup

According to Adria Albets (via Barca Universal), officials at the Spanish Football Federation are keen to see Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati take the field in Qatar. The La Masia graduate has not featured for La Roja so far in the competition but is believed to be fit and ready to take the pitch for the national team.

Injuries over the last few seasons have plagued Fati, and those setbacks have seen the talented Spaniard struggle to get much game time. Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed concerns about bringing the Barca starlet to the competition, with the 20-year-old just recovering from another injury setback.

With a push from officials who believe Fati is fit, he is widely expected to feature for Spain in their final FIFA World Cup group game against Japan. This will mean taking a few minutes off his Blaugrana teammate Ferran Torres, who has featured in earlier group games. The Barcelona starlet will hope he can do enough to convince Enrique to feature him more regularly as the World Cup heads into the knockout stage.

The Spanish officials will especially be keen for Fati to find a rich vein of form as soon as possible. The one-time champions of the world are eager to rebuild another all-conquering team with young players like Fati at its heart.

