Crystal Palace become new favorites to land Manchester United star - Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly the new favorites to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer.

The English goalkeeper looks determined to leave Old Trafford after a 12-year spell at the club. The Red Devils are also apparently set to welcome Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce as Andre Onana's backup.

Henderson, 26, showed that he was a Premier League-capable goalkeeper during his loan spells at Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest. According to the Athletic (h/t CaughtOffside), Crystal Palace are now a front runner to secure his signature.

This comes after Nottingham Forest's lengthy pursuit of Henderson during the summer as they looked to sign him on a permanent basis. They have, however, signed goalkeeper Matt Turner (29) from Arsenal this month, so it remains to be seen if their pursuit of the Manchester United custodian is still as intense.

Crystal Palace would, hence, fancy their chances of signing Henderson, who has made just 29 senior appearances across competitions for the Red Devils in his career. He still has two years left on his contract with Old Trafford.

The Eagles currently have 30-year-old Sam Johnstone as their starting goalkeeper but Henderson could instantly replace him between the sticks if he moves to Selhurst Park. It would also help him make a case for a starting berth in England's XI for the 2024 UEFA Euros.

Erik ten Hag happy with decision to choose Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United captain

When Erik ten Hag came to Old Trafford last summer, he did not displace Harry Maguire as Manchester United's captain.

However, the English centre-back was relegated to the bench under the Dutchman, which meant Bruno Fernandes had to act as the club's de facto captain for most of the season. But this summer, Ten Hag officially transferred the armband to the Portuguese superstar.

The former Sporting CP midfielder has since captained his team to a 1-0 league win against Wolverhampton Wanderers and most recently, a 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Before the game against Nottingham Forest later today (26 August), Ten Hag was asked if he was happy with picking Fernandes as his new captain. He replied:

"Yeah. Last season when he did it as a replacement. He did already brilliantly. And now as well. It's really an inspiration. He is an example for the team. The personality [he shows]. So, yeah, I think he's a very good captain."

Fernandes' Manchester United have struggled in the games against Wolves and Spurs. They were arguably bested in both games and Ten Hag will hope the club respond with a solid performance against the Tricky Trees.