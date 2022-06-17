Crystal Palace ‘firm favourites’ to sign 24-year-old Manchester United star on loan: Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly the frontrunners to re-sign Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on-loan this summer.

Wan-Bissaka, 24, seems surplus to requirements at Old Trafford with new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly making him available for transfer.

Utd Plug reports that the Eagles are the 'firm favorites' to sign their former academy graduate on a loan deal.

The English defender encountered a difficult season at United last campaign, making 26 appearances across all competitions, with zero goal contribution.

He found his place in the Red Devils side usurped by Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot for large parts of the season.

Manchester Evening News reported in May that Ten Hag decided that Dalot would continue as the Red Devils' first-choice right back. Meanwhile, United are reportedly open to selling Wan-Bissaka but it appears a loan deal may be struck with Crystal Palace.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ralf Rangnick recommended before he left that Ralf Rangnick recommended before he left that #MUFC should sell Aaron Wan Bissaka. @GraemeBailey ✅ Ralf Rangnick recommended before he left that #MUFC should sell Aaron Wan Bissaka. @GraemeBailey 🇩🇪🔴

The right-back made 46 appearances for Palace before joining United in 2019 for £49.5 million.

Many had touted Wan-Bissaka to be part of the England national side for years to come, but things have not panned out that way for the 24-year-old.

He hasn't been able to displace the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Reece James in Gareth Southgate's squad. He has also been ousted by Dalot at Old Trafford and his future at the Red Devils now seems to lie away from the club.

Manchester United eyeing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's replacement

Denzel Dumfries may be Aaron Wan-Bissaka's replacement

If Manchester United do offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, they will be in need of a replacement and that may be Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

According to Goal, despite Erik ten Hag giving Diogo Dalot assurances over his United future, the Dutch manager is targeting Dumfries.

Ten Hag reportedly feels the Dutch right-back is capable of helping the former Ajax coach implement his style of football at Old Trafford.

GOAL @goal Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a target for Manchester United 🗞 Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a target for Manchester United 🗞 https://t.co/3clUhRSJ5I

Dumfries previously played in the Eredivisie for PSV Eindhoven before arriving at Inter last summer.

He made 45 appearances for Simone Inzaghi's side last season across all competitions, scoring five goals and contributing seven assists.

Dumfries is valued by Transfermarkt at £22.5 million and can play both as a right-back and a winger.

He could be one of many fresh faces expected to arrive at Manchester United this summer with the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Vitinha having been linked.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils and Barcelona remain in talks over a deal for De Jong.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Shrager reports that Manchester United are holding discussions over personal terms with FC Porto's Vitinha.

