Crystal Palace looking to replace Roy Hodgson with former Chelsea boss - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could return to management as Crystal Palace have identified the 42-year-old as a potential replacement for current head coach Roy Hodgson.

Having enjoyed a mixed spell in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are yet to take a final decision on Hodgson’s future at the helm of the club. The 73-year-old has led the Selhurst outfit to 12th place in the league table, four points adrift of the top half of the table.

However, it appears Hodgson's four-year stint in the dugout could come to an end this summer, with reports claiming that the Crystal Palace hierarchy are lining up a possible replacement for the manager.

Reminder Frank Lampard did a brilliant job as manager and is still the greatest Chelsea player of all time👍 pic.twitter.com/9g6aqRRHlt — R (@RamzRevival) March 30, 2021

Reports suggest the Eagles have drawn up a three-man shortlist for the job comprising of Chris Wilder, Eddie Howe, and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. The trio are currently without assignments after they were relieved of their duties at Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Chelsea, respectively.

Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could return to the Premier League

Frank Lampard could return to the Premier League this summer.

Frank Lampard could make a sensational return to the Premier League just one year after he was dismissed by Chelsea. After a series of unconvincing performances, Chelsea found themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table earlier this season, despite spending over £200m in the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard was relieved of his role as Chelsea boss in January as the club opted to replace him with Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel. The switch has paid dividends so far as Chelsea have surged into the top-four in the Premier League and have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be in line to take over as the next England U21 boss, according to the Daily Mail 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zPCn7WUn3T — Goal (@goal) March 30, 2021

Frank Lampard could be back in management at the start of next season, with Crystal Palace said to be big admirers of the 42-year-old. The former Chelsea boss has also been linked with the England U-21 job.

Lampard might have ultimately failed at Chelsea. However, his impressive stint with Derby County proves he has the qualities to improve the situation at Crystal Palace.