Crystal Palace plot move to sign 23-year-old Arsenal star on transfer deadline day: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has emerged as a surprise loan target for Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day, according to Alan Nixon [via Inside Futbol].

Arsenal have been active during the ongoing winter transfer window, having added two new players to their squad. They have signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior for a combined sum of around £42 million.

The Premier League table-toppers are now determined to sign a top midfielder before the window closes today, January 31. They have already had two bids, with the latest being a package of £70 million, rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal submitted 2nd offer tonight for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Latest proposal for Ecuador international £65m + £5m add-ons rejected. Despite theathletic.com/4136296/2023/0… Arsenal submitted 2nd offer tonight for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Latest proposal for Ecuador international £65m + £5m add-ons rejected. Despite #BHAFC reiterating stance 21yo going nowhere, #AFC clearly still keen @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Arsenal submitted 2nd offer tonight for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Latest proposal for Ecuador international £65m + £5m add-ons rejected. Despite #BHAFC reiterating stance 21yo going nowhere, #AFC clearly still keen @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4136296/2023/0…

Mikel Arteta's side remain hopeful of convincing Brighton to sell Caicedo, while Chelsea's Jorginho has been mooted as an alternative. Meanwhile, it has emerged that there could also be a midfield outgoing at the Emirates Stadium today.

According to the aforementioned source, Crystal Palace are plotting a deadline day swoop for Arsenal's Lokonga. They are prepared to make an offer to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

CPFC Transfers HQ @CPFCtransfersHQ Crystal Palace are making a surprise loan bid for Arsenal’s Belgium international midfielder Albert Lokonga.



Eagles fancied Lokonga before

he signed for the Gunners and would now take him for the rest of the season to strengthen Patrick Vieira’s squad.



[Alan Nixon]



#CPFC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Crystal Palace are making a surprise loan bid for Arsenal’s Belgium international midfielder Albert Lokonga.Eagles fancied Lokonga beforehe signed for the Gunners and would now take him for the rest of the season to strengthen Patrick Vieira’s squad.[Alan Nixon] 🚨 Crystal Palace are making a surprise loan bid for Arsenal’s Belgium international midfielder Albert Lokonga.Eagles fancied Lokonga before he signed for the Gunners and would now take him for the rest of the season to strengthen Patrick Vieira’s squad.[Alan Nixon]#CPFC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gdaXN91wa3

Crystal Palace have had a quiet winter transfer window so far, having not made a single addition to their squad. However, they are said to be in the market for a midfielder and have been linked with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

It now appears the Eagles have turned their attention towards Lokonga as they look to strengthen their midfield. It now remains to be seen if they can convince Arsenal to sanction a loan move for him with just hours remaining in the window.

How has Lokonga fared for Arsenal?

Lokonga joined Arsenal from Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht for an initial sum of £15 million. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Arteta at the Emirates Stadium so far.

The Belgium international has amassed just 195 minutes of Premier League action so far this season. He has not started a league game for the Gunners since their 3-1 loss to Manchester United in September.

Lokonga now faces the prospect of falling further down the pecking order if the north London giants sign another midfielder today. A loan move away from the club could thus help him secure regular playing time.

French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco have notably been linked with a move for the midfielder this month. They even had an offer of around £7 million rejected by the Premier League table-toppers for him recently.

Poll : 0 votes