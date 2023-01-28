Arsenal have reportedly turned down an offer for one of their midfielders, Sambi Lokonga, who is currently attracting interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

As per Foot Mercato, the French giants have reportedly tabled an offer in the region of €8 million to secure the services of the Gunners midfielder.

However, Arsenal are said to be reluctant to sell Lokonga. The midfielder joined the club in 2021 from Belgian club Anderlecht for a transfer fee in the region of £17. 2 million.

Lokonga has since struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at the Emirates. The Belgian has made only six Premier League appearances with a total of 195 minutes of league action under his belt this season.

Robin Bairner @RBairner Arsenal have rejected an €8 million bid from Monaco for Albert Sambi Lokonga, Foot Mercato reports. Arsenal have rejected an €8 million bid from Monaco for Albert Sambi Lokonga, Foot Mercato reports. https://t.co/lx0LWp1RbD

He has also made eight appearances in cup competitions such as the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, playing a total of 620 minutes.

While there may be concerns about his playing time amid interest from Monaco, Arsenal aren't keen on losing him this January.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta stated earlier this season that Lokonga will need to prove himself on the pitch to secure more game time.

Speaking during an interview in October last year, as seen in the Evening Standard, he said:

“We’ll see more, and he [Lokonga] has to prove that what he is asking for is something he can produce on the pitch.

He continued:

“We’re looking for every single player to raise their level and get the right competition in the team, and when you play and perform in a way that we win and play well enough to win many games."

Brighton rejects Arsenal's £60 million bid for Moises Caicedo

The Gunners have been handed a transfer blow in their pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion this January (via the Mirror).

The Seagulls have turned down a bid from Arsenal in the region of £60 million for the in-form midfielder.

Caicedo has been one of the most sought-after Premier League players this January. He is currently attracting interest from both the league leaders and Chelsea.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has revealed that he has spoken with Caicedo following recent interest from Arsenal. He said:

‘'I think he’s a good guy. He’s focused only on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because, in my opinion, it's the best solution for him and us."

Caicedo has made 21 appearances this season across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

